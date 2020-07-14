1/
MARY ANN (BAILEY) LEVANDOSKI
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Levanduski, 84, of Morris, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Born Oct. 11, 1935 to Ransom and Gertrude (Ogden) Bailey, in Wellsboro, Mary Ann graduated from high school and worked as a clerk in local variety stores.
She married Bernard J. Levanduski who preceded her in death in May of 1977.
Mary Ann enjoyed listening to country and western music.
She is survived by her sister, Lois Cole of Wellsboro and a niece, Laurene Moore of Stafford, Va.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and husband, a close friend, Charles Hunter, a sister, Sherry Bailey and a nephew, Rick Cole.
In accordance with Mary Ann's wishes there will be a private service at her family's convenience, and she will be interred in Tioga County Memorial Gardens.
Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro with her arrangements. Those wishing to make a donation in Mary Ann's memory are encouraged to remember the Morris Fire and Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 95, 2001 Route 287, Morris, PA 16938. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jul. 14 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved