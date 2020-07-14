Mary Ann Levanduski, 84, of Morris, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Born Oct. 11, 1935 to Ransom and Gertrude (Ogden) Bailey, in Wellsboro, Mary Ann graduated from high school and worked as a clerk in local variety stores.
She married Bernard J. Levanduski who preceded her in death in May of 1977.
Mary Ann enjoyed listening to country and western music.
She is survived by her sister, Lois Cole of Wellsboro and a niece, Laurene Moore of Stafford, Va.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and husband, a close friend, Charles Hunter, a sister, Sherry Bailey and a nephew, Rick Cole.
In accordance with Mary Ann's wishes there will be a private service at her family's convenience, and she will be interred in Tioga County Memorial Gardens.
Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro with her arrangements. Those wishing to make a donation in Mary Ann's memory are encouraged to remember the Morris Fire and Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 95, 2001 Route 287, Morris, PA 16938. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.