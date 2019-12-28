|
Mary Ann Taynton, 78, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 while in Myrtle Beach, S.C. for the winter.
She was born May 19, 1941 in Elmira, N.Y., daughter of the late Ronald W. and Isabel (Makowiec) Patterson.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Robert "Bob" Taynton; son, Steve (Pamela) Carlton; stepson, Doug (Maria) Taynton; stepdaughter, Kelly (Jack) Welch; and sisters, Sandra, Patricia and Kay.
Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab of the McMillan-Small Funeral Home, www.msfh.net.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020