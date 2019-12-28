Home

MARY ANN TAYNTON


1941 - 2019
MARY ANN TAYNTON Obituary
Mary Ann Taynton, 78, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 while in Myrtle Beach, S.C. for the winter.
She was born May 19, 1941 in Elmira, N.Y., daughter of the late Ronald W. and Isabel (Makowiec) Patterson.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Robert "Bob" Taynton; son, Steve (Pamela) Carlton; stepson, Doug (Maria) Taynton; stepdaughter, Kelly (Jack) Welch; and sisters, Sandra, Patricia and Kay.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
