Mary Beth (Wood) Ingerick, 44, of Tioga, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Debbie Button officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Tanners Paws, 117 West Market St., Corning, NY 14830. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2019