Mary "Jean" Doan, 87, Osceola, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home. She was born on March 14, 1932 in Westfield, a daughter of Eldon and Mary (King) Watkins.
Jean was married to the late Clair "Leslie" Doan, who passed away in 1999.
She worked as a dental hygienist for the Northern Tioga School District.
Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Osceola, the Dental Hygienist Society of Rochester, N.Y., and was a graduate of the University of Rochester. She was also a former member of the Eastern Star of Elkland.
Jean is survived by her daughter-in-law Bernadine Doan of Palmyra; son and daughter-in-law Robin and Angelina Doan of Warner Robins, Ga; son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Gail Doan of Osceola; daughter and son-in-law Tessa and John Mundrick of Williamsport; son and daughter-in-law Brad and Darlene Doan of Osceola; daughter and son-in-law Mona and Robert Colman-Holland of Addison, N.Y.; son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Marlene Doan of Osceola; sister Annava Grabowski of Warrenton, Va.; 18 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was predeceased by her husband Leslie, her eldest son Robert Doan and her brother Edward Watkins.
In keeping with Jean's wishes, there will be no services.
Burial will take place at the Butler Hill Cemetery in Osceola at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to the Osceola Firemen's Ambulance, Osceola, PA, 16942.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019