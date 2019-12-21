|
Mary Grace (Hardy) DeHaven, 81, of Morris Run, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Home after an extended illness.
Mary was born on April 17, 1938 in Huntington, to LeRoy and Edna (Ramey) Hardy.
She had a career as a beautician and also as a waitress at Eddie's Restaurant.
Mary enjoyed collecting lighthouse and hummingbirds; she also enjoyed gardening, dancing and cats.
Surviving Mary are three children, Monty Barnes and wife Janie of Woodhull, NY, Marcia Barnes of Liberty, and Ted DeHaven and wife Joyce of Covington; six grandchildren, Stacey Barnes of Corning, N.Y., Laurie Barnes of Pittsburgh, Jesse Barnes of Philadelphia, Jeff DeHaven of Morris Run, Jason DeHaven of Covington, and Ashlee DeHaven of Troy; two great-grandsons, Hudson Ebner son of Stacey and Troy DeHaven son of Jeff. She was preceded in death by her father LeRoy Hardy and her mother Edna (Ramey) Hardy.
Friends and family will be received at Freeberg Funeral Home, Blossburg, Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2-4 p.m. Online condolences at freebergfh.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2019