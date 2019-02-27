Mary Jane Brace, 96, formerly of Tioga, passed away Feb. 25, 2019, at the Green Home, Wellsboro.
She was born June 1, 1922, in Tioga, the daughter of Claude and Jane Butler Reynolds.
Mary Jane was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tioga, the Tioga Grange, the Firemen's Auxiliary, and the Republican Council.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Janet Byrd of Bath, N.Y., Carol and Bill Burlingame of Lawrenceville, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard in 2013, and sisters, Winifred Wilston, Grace Gee, and Elvira Shutter.
Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-11 a.m..
Funeral services will follow there Friday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Garrett Hall officiating
Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Tioga.
Sympath"e" cards may be sent to Mary Jane's family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-2000
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019