Mary Jane Tice, 81, of Gillett, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was born on June 22, 1938, a daughter of Clarence and Rowena (Hill) Bourdette. Mary was married to Russell Tice. She worked at A&P Plant for 15 years, Toshiba, Thatcher's Glass and was a member of Bakerburg Community Church. Mary enjoyed cooking, flower gardens, and photography.
Mary is survived by her husband; five children, Kimberly Sears of Gillett, Denise Decker of New Mexico, Todd (Rox Ann) Bourdette of Millerton, Nancy (Brian) Keck of Millerton and Julie Spencer of Millerton; four step-children, Timothy (Diane) Tice of Troy, Christine (Allen) Smith of Morris Run, Alfred (Lori) Tice of Granville Summitt, and Todd (Cathy) Tice of Dunellon, Fla.; eight grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald (Toni) Bourdette of Millerton, and James Bourdette of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and two sisters, Sharon (Richard) Bragg of Brunswick, Ga., and Clarice Low of South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a step-son, Anthony Tice.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, Jan. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the Bakerburg Community Church. A funeral service will follow immediately at 6 p.m. with Pastor Paul Binkley officiating. Burial will take place in Gray Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc. 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2020