Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY TICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JANE (bourdette) TICE


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JANE (bourdette) TICE Obituary
Mary Jane Tice, 81, of Gillett, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was born on June 22, 1938, a daughter of Clarence and Rowena (Hill) Bourdette. Mary was married to Russell Tice. She worked at A&P Plant for 15 years, Toshiba, Thatcher's Glass and was a member of Bakerburg Community Church. Mary enjoyed cooking, flower gardens, and photography.
Mary is survived by her husband; five children, Kimberly Sears of Gillett, Denise Decker of New Mexico, Todd (Rox Ann) Bourdette of Millerton, Nancy (Brian) Keck of Millerton and Julie Spencer of Millerton; four step-children, Timothy (Diane) Tice of Troy, Christine (Allen) Smith of Morris Run, Alfred (Lori) Tice of Granville Summitt, and Todd (Cathy) Tice of Dunellon, Fla.; eight grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald (Toni) Bourdette of Millerton, and James Bourdette of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and two sisters, Sharon (Richard) Bragg of Brunswick, Ga., and Clarice Low of South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a step-son, Anthony Tice.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, Jan. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the Bakerburg Community Church. A funeral service will follow immediately at 6 p.m. with Pastor Paul Binkley officiating. Burial will take place in Gray Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc. 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -