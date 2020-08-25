1/1
MARY KATHERINE (BERTCH) ANDREWS
Mary Katherine Andrews, 81, passed away. She was born to Fred and Charlotte (Wilkinson) Bertch Oct. 22, 1938 in Cowanesque. She married Gene Andrews on May 14, 1961 in Knoxville. They had three girls, Lisa (Farr), Tina (deceased), and Gina (Ott). Gene and Mary moved to the west in 1984. After Gene passed away in 1990 in West Valley City, Utah, Mary moved to Fallon to be closer to her girls. She worked for Walmart. She was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and made many quilts and baby kits for humanitarian work.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and four siblings, Madeline Fiester, Marjorie Geertgens, Frederick Bertch, and Charlotte Stebbins.
She is survived by her girls, Lisa Farr (Lyle) and Gina Ott (Ted), her seven grandchildren Loren Farr (Jessica), Luke Farr (Tonya), Laressa Dickerson (Shelton), Lydia Spencer (Matthew), Logan Farr, Matthew Ott (Jana), and Samantha Rash (Austin) and 16 great grandchildren. Family was everything to Mary.
Because of Covid there will be no public services for her. She will be buried next to her beloved husband, Gene, in Riverside Cemetery in Knoxville.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
