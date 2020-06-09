Mary Kay "Cookie" Gregus, 49, of Galeton, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born on Nov. 17, 1970 in Bethlehem, a daughter of the late John E. and Theresa C. (Kosik) Gregus and was the fiancée of Joseph Fenstermaker. She attended the Lighthouse Church and was a waitress for many years. Friends may call on Friday, June 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.