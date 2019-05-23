Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. (Murphy) Koch. View Sign Service Information Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. 139 Main Street Wellsboro , PA 16901 (570)-724-4637 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church 38 Central Ave. Wellsboro , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Dec. 31, 1921, in Sibley County, Minn., the daughter of the late John and Louise (Bray) Murphy.

She shared 63 years of marriage with the late John E. Koch, prior to his passing in 2007.

Mary co-founded and helped operate Koch Real Estate and Appraisal, of Wellsboro, alongside her husband, John.

Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She also enjoyed baking and sharing her treats with family and friends.

She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Wellsboro, where she served as the past president of the St. Peter's Altar Rosary Society.

She enjoyed playing in numerous bridge groups and was an active golfer until the age of 96 at the Tyoga Country Club, Wellsboro.

Left to cherish her memory are her nine children, John E. Koch, Jr. (Diane), Terri Koch, Kate Choby (Bob), Kevin Koch, Sr. (Marian), Pat Koch (Mary Beth), Scott Koch (Debeth), Jeannie Herres (Peter), Mary Jo Foy (Rick) and Liz Hardman (Richard); 23 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and many dear friends.

Her family would like to extend a special Thank You to her family physician, Dr. Guelig, the numerous medical professionals, and her personal care assistant, Carol Scranton, for their outstanding care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to the Samaritan House, 3 Morgan Terrace, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro, with the Rev. David Bechtel presiding.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 23 to May 30, 2019

