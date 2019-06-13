Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise (Hayes) Carpenter. View Sign Service Information Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. 139 Main Street Wellsboro , PA 16901 (570)-724-4637 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. 139 Main Street Wellsboro , PA 16901 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. 139 Main Street Wellsboro , PA 16901 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She married the late Lloyd C. Carpenter on Sept. 15, 1945, and they shared nearly 69 years of marriage together prior to his passing in 2014.

She was born on June 2, 1925, in Ulysses, the daughter of the late Orey West and Cleo (Rice) Hayes.

Mary Lou was employed as an accountant with the Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro for several years, before retiring in 1987.

She was a member of the Holliday Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, where she served as the choir director for many years.

She was also a member of the Grand Canyon Camping Club, the Keeneyville Rebekah Lodge and 4-H, as a leader.

Some of her hobbies and interests included sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, jigsaw puzzles, card games, bowling and her favorite, camping with family and friends.

Mary Lou took great pride in her family and spending time with all of her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by family and friends for her compassionate and kind-hearted nature.

Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Linda (John) Gee, of Middlebury Center, Sandra (Mark) Moffett, of Middlebury Center, and Debbie (John) Kearse, of Gaines; son-in-law, Robert Brocious, of Raleigh, N.C.; nephew, Gerald Hayes, of Fla.; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; daughter, Susan M. Brocious; two brothers, Carleton Hayes and Lawrence Hayes.

Memorial donations can be made in Mary Lou's name to the Shared Home, 27 Bacon Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901, in honor of the outstanding care and support provided to Mary Lou and her family.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, June 18, from 12 noon until 1 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro.

Mary Lou's funeral service will immediately follow the hour of viewing at 1 p.m., with burial to be held in the Fairview Cemetery, Holliday.

To share your fondest memories of Mary Lou, visit Mary Louise (Hayes) Carpenter, 94, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Shared Home in Wellsboro.She married the late Lloyd C. Carpenter on Sept. 15, 1945, and they shared nearly 69 years of marriage together prior to his passing in 2014.She was born on June 2, 1925, in Ulysses, the daughter of the late Orey West and Cleo (Rice) Hayes.Mary Lou was employed as an accountant with the Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro for several years, before retiring in 1987.She was a member of the Holliday Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, where she served as the choir director for many years.She was also a member of the Grand Canyon Camping Club, the Keeneyville Rebekah Lodge and 4-H, as a leader.Some of her hobbies and interests included sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, jigsaw puzzles, card games, bowling and her favorite, camping with family and friends.Mary Lou took great pride in her family and spending time with all of her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by family and friends for her compassionate and kind-hearted nature.Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Linda (John) Gee, of Middlebury Center, Sandra (Mark) Moffett, of Middlebury Center, and Debbie (John) Kearse, of Gaines; son-in-law, Robert Brocious, of Raleigh, N.C.; nephew, Gerald Hayes, of Fla.; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and many dear friends.In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; daughter, Susan M. Brocious; two brothers, Carleton Hayes and Lawrence Hayes.Memorial donations can be made in Mary Lou's name to the Shared Home, 27 Bacon Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901, in honor of the outstanding care and support provided to Mary Lou and her family.Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, June 18, from 12 noon until 1 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro.Mary Lou's funeral service will immediately follow the hour of viewing at 1 p.m., with burial to be held in the Fairview Cemetery, Holliday.To share your fondest memories of Mary Lou, visit www.tusseymosher.com. Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 13 to June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for The Wellsboro Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close