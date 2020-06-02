MARY OTT (FOSTER) SHENK
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Foster Ott Shenk, 81, of Denver, Pa., passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Wellspan Ephata Community Hospital in Ephrata.
She was born on March 7, 1939 in Blossburg, the daughter of William and Beatrice (Burdick) Foster.
Mary owned the former Twin Lakes Restaurant in Tioga, and she enjoyed cooking.
Mary is survived by her sons, William (Kathy) Ott of Reinholds, Randy Ott of Denver, and Timothy (Sandy) Ott of Denver; and two beloved granddaughters, Shanelle and Kara Jo. She was preceded in death by her parents; and the love of her life, Robert in 2002.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Tioga.
Memorial contributions can be made to your local SPCA. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved