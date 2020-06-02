Mary Foster Ott Shenk, 81, of Denver, Pa., passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Wellspan Ephata Community Hospital in Ephrata.
She was born on March 7, 1939 in Blossburg, the daughter of William and Beatrice (Burdick) Foster.
Mary owned the former Twin Lakes Restaurant in Tioga, and she enjoyed cooking.
Mary is survived by her sons, William (Kathy) Ott of Reinholds, Randy Ott of Denver, and Timothy (Sandy) Ott of Denver; and two beloved granddaughters, Shanelle and Kara Jo. She was preceded in death by her parents; and the love of her life, Robert in 2002.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Tioga.
Memorial contributions can be made to your local SPCA. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 11, 2020.