MARY T. (WUKITSCH) MILLER
1911 - 2020
Mary T. Miller, 109, of Wellsboro, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born March 12, 1911, in Hillside, N.J., she was the daughter of Joseph and Irene Walter Wukitsch. On June 27, 1937, in the Church of the Assumption, Newark, N.J., she married John Miller, who predeceased her in 1987.
Mrs. Miller and her husband owned and operated Crystal Baker in Vauxhall, N.J. and Miller's Pastry Shop in Springfield, N.J. Mary played the piano and enjoyed dancing. She was a member of St. Patrick's R.C. Church in Belvidere, N.J.
Surviving are three daughters, Mary Ann Boyden of Harrison Valley, Judith I. White of Anaheim, Calif., and Valerie (George) Smith of Elkland; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Frank Wukitsch, Joseph Wukitsch, and Charles Wukitsch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov.18, in St. Patrick's R.C. Church, 327 Greenwich St., Belvidere, N.J. Burial will be in Hollywood Memorial Park and Cemetery, Union, N.J. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
