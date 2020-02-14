Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew McConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Scott McConnell


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Scott McConnell Obituary
Matthew Scott McConnell, age 57, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 2, 1962 in Rochester, N.Y., a son of Lawrence and Gloria (Cushing) McConnell. Scott was married to Rose Cornelius. He was self employed as a painter and a prefab fireplace installer. Scott enjoyed fishing and kayaking.
Scott is survived by his wife, Rose; his mother, Gloria, of Tioga; a son, Steven Cornelius McConnell, of N.C.; two daughters, Amanda (son in law, Tony Corwin) Bates, of Lawrenceville, Sally Perry, of Lawrenceville; five grandchildren, Kaedin, Jasmine, Jordyn, Sally Rose, and Kryshtian; five siblings, Lawrence (Stacey) McConnell Jr., of Lindley, Cindy (Glenn Strait) Overton, of Tioga; Jay (Tracey) McConnell, of Harrison Valley, Barry (Kim) McConnell of N.C.; and Dana (Carl) Hughes, of Lawrenceville. He was preceded in death by his father.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -