|
|
Matthew Scott McConnell, age 57, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 2, 1962 in Rochester, N.Y., a son of Lawrence and Gloria (Cushing) McConnell. Scott was married to Rose Cornelius. He was self employed as a painter and a prefab fireplace installer. Scott enjoyed fishing and kayaking.
Scott is survived by his wife, Rose; his mother, Gloria, of Tioga; a son, Steven Cornelius McConnell, of N.C.; two daughters, Amanda (son in law, Tony Corwin) Bates, of Lawrenceville, Sally Perry, of Lawrenceville; five grandchildren, Kaedin, Jasmine, Jordyn, Sally Rose, and Kryshtian; five siblings, Lawrence (Stacey) McConnell Jr., of Lindley, Cindy (Glenn Strait) Overton, of Tioga; Jay (Tracey) McConnell, of Harrison Valley, Barry (Kim) McConnell of N.C.; and Dana (Carl) Hughes, of Lawrenceville. He was preceded in death by his father.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020