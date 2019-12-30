|
Maureen Kay (VanNess) Dexter, 71, of Wellsboro, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1948 in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Vernon W. and Jessie (Sisson) VanNess. Maureen was retired from Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.
She is survived by a son, Christopher Dexter of Wellsboro; daughter, Tina Stadler of Mansfield; brothers, Wendell (Cara) VanNess of Knoxville, Philip (Cheri) VanNess of Mainesburg; sisters, Sylvia Brewer, Debbie (George) Meyer and Linda (Martin) Wright, all of Wellsboro; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Draper Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Hagy officiating. Interment will be in the Welsh Settlement Cemetery, Wellsboro. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com, Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020