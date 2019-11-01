|
Maureen M. Shaw, 64, of Bloomsburg, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Maureen was a resident of the Bloomsburg area for over 20 years and formerly lived in Mansfield.
She was born on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1955 in Mansfield, a daughter of the late Seymour and Gertrude (Finch) Shaw.
Maureen graduated from Mansfield Jr./Sr. High School in 1972 and expanded her education by attending Mansfield University.
For over 13 years, Maureen was employed by Home Depot, Bloomsburg, as a supervisor in the hardware department. She was well known as an artist, doing woodcarvings and oil paintings.
Survivors include her beloved son, Nathan Bailey of Bloomsburg, four grandchildren; her stepmother, Marie (Draxler) Shaw of Mansfield; two sisters, Karen Burris of Covington, Jennifer, wife of Richard Kinsey of Mansfield and a brother, John Shaw and his wife Matina of Madison, Ala.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 745 Market at Eighth Streets, Bloomsburg is honored to be serving the Shaw family.
Friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a memorial tribute page in Maureen's honor and a sympathy store are available at www.Allen-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019