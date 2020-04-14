|
McKayla A. Graham, 24, peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home in Canton. A memorial service to celebrate McKayla's life will be announced. Private services and burial will be held at the family's convenience.The family will provide flowers. Please consider memorial donations to help benefit McKayla's children, c/o W.W. Graham, 663 McMurray Road, Canton, Pa. 17724. A full obituary and condolences can be found at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
