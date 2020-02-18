Home

MEGAN G. SEIFRIED


1978 - 2020
MEGAN G. SEIFRIED Obituary
Megan G. Seifried, 41, of Roseville, passed away at her home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was born on Aug. 22, 1978 in Wellsboro, the daughter of Jon and Maryjane (Schwarz) Seifried. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Child Catholic Church, 242 S. Main St., Mansfield. Burial will take place at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Wellsboro. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2020
