Melanie L. Benz, 41, of Lawrenceville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, N.Y., due to metastatic malignant melanoma.
Services will be public Saturday, March 2, at the former Elkland Area High School, 110 Ellison Road, Elkland, PA 16920, with visitation/greeting from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a Life Celebration at 3 p.m. with Pastor Dorothy Densmore of Parkhurst Memorial Presbyterian Church officiating. Donations may be made in memory of Melanie to "Elliott Benz" for deposit into his college/education investment account, c/o Citizens and Northern Bank, PO Box 5, Elkland, PA 16920.
Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2019