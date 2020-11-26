Melvin B. Hershey, 94, of Coudersport, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1:30 – 3 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 3 p.m. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. The Rev. Frank Mickle, Pastor, will officiate. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg. Memorials may be made to Gold Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.