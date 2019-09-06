Home

Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
MELVIN L. LOWREY


1939 - 2019
MELVIN L. LOWREY Obituary
Melvin L. Lowrey, 80, of Gaines, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Monday, Sept. 9, from 12 – 2 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 2.p.m. The Rev. David R. Brelo will officiate. Burial will be in Parker Hill Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to God's New Beginnings Church, 104 East Main St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019
