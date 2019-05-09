Merle G. Thompson (1943 - 2019)
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA
16933
(570)-662-8888
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Obituary
Merle G. Thompson, 75, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born on Oct. 1, 1943, in Blossburg, a son of George L. and Marguerite A. (Gill) Thompson.
Merle was the husband of Laverna (Hurler) Thompson.
He was a lifetime member of the Mansfield Fire Department and a member of the Arnot Sportsmen Club.
Merle was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Eagles and NASCAR, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Merle is survived by his wife; sons, Arnold (Sally) Betts of Cherry Flats, Dale (Julie) Betts of Mansfield, Merle G. (Jennifer) Thompson, Jr. of Florida, Travis L. Thompson of Mansfield; daughters, Kitty L. (Brad) Kenyon of Troy, Amanda L. (Harold, Jr.) Roe of Mansfield; brothers, Jack Thompson of Mansfield, Johney Thompson of Wellsboro, George Thompson of Blossburg; sisters, Anna May Garland of Maryland, Elizabeth Smith of Hornell, N.Y.; 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, James, Donnie and Francis Thompson, and sisters, Vera Mae and Debbie Smith.
Friends and family are invited to call Monday, May 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St, Mansfield. Memorial donations may be made to Laverna to assist with expenses.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 9 to May 16, 2019
