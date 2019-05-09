Merle G. Thompson, 75, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born on Oct. 1, 1943, in Blossburg, a son of George L. and Marguerite A. (Gill) Thompson.
Merle was the husband of Laverna (Hurler) Thompson.
He was a lifetime member of the Mansfield Fire Department and a member of the Arnot Sportsmen Club.
Merle was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Eagles and NASCAR, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Merle is survived by his wife; sons, Arnold (Sally) Betts of Cherry Flats, Dale (Julie) Betts of Mansfield, Merle G. (Jennifer) Thompson, Jr. of Florida, Travis L. Thompson of Mansfield; daughters, Kitty L. (Brad) Kenyon of Troy, Amanda L. (Harold, Jr.) Roe of Mansfield; brothers, Jack Thompson of Mansfield, Johney Thompson of Wellsboro, George Thompson of Blossburg; sisters, Anna May Garland of Maryland, Elizabeth Smith of Hornell, N.Y.; 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, James, Donnie and Francis Thompson, and sisters, Vera Mae and Debbie Smith.
Friends and family are invited to call Monday, May 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St, Mansfield. Memorial donations may be made to Laverna to assist with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 9 to May 16, 2019