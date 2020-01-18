|
Michael Francis Piontek, age 59, of Arnot, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on Dec. 16, 1960 in Blossburg, a son of Francis and Phyllis (Smith) Piontek.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Heather (Patrick) Deitrick of Blossburg, Nicole (Doug) Champaign of Wellsboro, Jennifer (Matt) Sweeley of Lock Haven, Ashley Gleason of Covington, and Jamie Gleason of New Hampshire; a brother, Joseph (Virginia) Piontek of Canton; and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020