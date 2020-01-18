|
Michael Francis Piontek, age 59, of Arnot, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on Dec. 16, 1960 in Blossburg, a son of Francis and Phyllis (Smith) Piontek. Michael worked as a laborer at Ward Foundry. He enjoyed models of trucks.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Heather (Patrick) Deitrick of Blossburg, Nicole (Doug) Champaign of Wellsboro, Jennifer (Matt) Sweeley of Lock Haven, Ashley Gleason of Covington, and Jamie Gleason of New Hampshire; a brother, Joseph (Virginia) Piontek of Canton; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Fabian Piontek; a sister, Theresa Mosher; and grandparents, Maurice and Catherine Smith.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23, 2020