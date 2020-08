Michael John "Gooner" Slater, 59, of Elmira, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 5, 1961 in Blossburg, a son of Clifford and Mary Edna (Adams) Slater. Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com