MICHAEL S. SHERANT
1960 - 2020
Michael S. Sherant, 60, of Watsontown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born Feb. 18, 1960 in Blossburg, a son of the late Daniel Stanley and Helen June (Reed) Sherant. Mike attended the Liberty Area Schools. He was a member of; Blossburg's St. Mary's Catholic Church, American Legion, Arnot Sportsman's Club and the Red Knights International MC-PA 32. Michael was a truck driver and was employed by Glenn O. Hawbaker in Montoursville for over 15 years.
Mike enjoyed spending time with his life-partner; Kim, as well as his family, friends and his faithful dog, Hank. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved; hunting, fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle.
Surviving are his life-partner, Kim Weillver of Watsontown; children, Stephanie (Melissa) Posse of Mount Bethel, Matthew (Carrie) Sherant of North Pole, Alaska, Adam Sherant of Morris Run, Allissia Sherant of Williamsport, Michelle Sherant of Anchorage, Alaska; siblings, Nancy (David) Mattison of East Point, Raymond (Lori) Sherant of Arnot, Amy (Timothy) Herr of Summerville, S.C.; grandchildren, Keelie, Keagan, Kason, Kenton, Mackenzie and Stella; nieces, Danielle (Dan) Weaver of Cogan Station, Ashley Sherant of Summerville, S.C. and Kayla Sherant of Arnot; nephews, Bear (Kay) Mattison of Liberty, Daniel Sherant of Arnot and Dalton Herr of Summerville, special friends, Gary and Bonnie Harmon.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 314 Granger St. in Blossburg. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ed Siddle officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael's name may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pepper Funeral Home
NOV
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Pepper Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pepper Funeral Home
314 Granger St
Blossburg, PA 16912
(570) 638-3000
