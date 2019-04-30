Michael W. Grand, 82, of Wellsboro, died Saturday, April 27, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1937 in Lock Haven, a son of the late Thomas Grand and Ruth (Smith) Ryan.
Michael graduated from Lock Haven University, Lock Haven with a Masters in English.
He was a co-founder of Partners in Progress, Mansfield and retired as director of The Copper Tree, a division of Martha Lloyd, Troy.
Michael is survived by his companion of 20 years: Diana Cosby of Westfield, son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Julia Grand of Belton, Texas, daughter and son-in-law: Michelle and Mark Sepiol of Wellsboro, and seven grandchildren.
Services are private and are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro, www.carletonfh.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 8, 2019