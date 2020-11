Michael Wilson, 57, of Covington, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at his home. He was born on Aug. 9, 1963 in Blossburg, a son of James and Kathleen (McCarthy) Wilson. Michael was self employed as an autobody mechanic and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com