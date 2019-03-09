Mildred R. Stone, 87, a lifelong resident of Tioga County, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
Born Nov. 7, 1931 in Tioga, she was one of 13 children born to Charles Arleigh and Myrtle (Gleason) Southard.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland Tuesday, March 12 from 4 – 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 6 p.m. with Rev. Dorothy Densmore officiating. Burial will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019