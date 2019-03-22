Mildred R. Stone, age 87 a lifelong resident of Tioga and the surrounding area, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Tuesday, March 12, from 4–6 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 6 p.m. with The Rev. Dorothy Densmore officiating. Burial will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019