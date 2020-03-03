|
Miles C. Bower, Jr., 90, of Corning, NY passed away on Saturday, Feb, 29, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Bath, NY. Born Oct, 20, 1929 in Franklin Township, he was the son of the late Miles C. and Christabell (Graybill) Bower. Family will receive friends at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY on Wednesday, March 11 from 1–3 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dan Barner officiating. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
