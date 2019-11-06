Home

Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
MILTON C. NACE


1943 - 2019
MILTON C. NACE Obituary
Milton C. Nace, 75, formerly of Harleysville, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, at his residence in Middlebury Center, Tioga County, where he had resided for the last 22 years. He was the husband of the late Rose (Kern) Nace, who passed away May 17, 2013.
Born Dec. 27, 1943, in Salfordville, he was a son of the late Frank L. and Ella H. (Conver) Nace. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Mr. Nace worked as a truck driver for local dairies for over 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, feeding the deer and birds, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Barbara A. Nichols and her husband, James, of Pennsburg, and Tammy L. Nace and her fiancee, Scott Pearsall, of Fayetteville, Ga.; a sister, Naomi Mick of Wellsboro; a brother, Marvin Nace and his wife, Arlene, of Mansfield; and three grandchildren, Alicia M. Heitzenrater and her husband, Allen M., Emily L. Nichols and her companion, James Romig and Christy R. Nichols.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Verna Hendricks and Harold, Frank, Anna and Marilyn Nace.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford (Franconia Twp.), where friends may call for his viewing from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Franconia Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Animal Care Sanctuary, 11765 US-6, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019
