Milton Eugene Scarborough, 79, of Morris, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. at the Morris Social Hall, Route 287, Morris.
Memorial donations may be made to Centurion Ministries, 1000 Herron Rd, Princeton, N.J., 08540.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019