Minerva A. (Amacher) Jungquist, 88, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Gatehouse Hospice Unit in Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Harry R. Jungquist April 21,1995.

She was born on February 7, 1931, in Galeton, the daughter of the late Howard R. and Rose J. (Surdam) Amacher.

Minerva graduated from Wellsboro High School in 1949 and was employed as a retail clerk at a few local businesses in Wellsboro, including the former Newberry's 5 & 10 store, Widman's Drug Store, and lastly retiring from the Spencer Shoe Store.

Since 1972, her greatest passion was producing and repairing all types of dolls. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro, the United Federation of Doll Club, a charter member of the Laurel Doll Club of Pennsylvania and also held a certificate in Doll Technology since 1980.

Additionally, Minerva took great pride in being involved as a leader with the Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts for eight years.

Her caring personality will be dearly missed, as she always took time to help people, especially the elderly in her community.

Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Robert K. and Diane Jungquist, of Victor, N.Y.; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy R. and Ramiro Antorcha, of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; four grandchildren, Brian Jungquist, Danielle Jungquist, Daniel Yeagle and Abby Yeagle; nine great-grandchildren; sister, June Brion, of Liberty, PA; and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Minerva was preceded in death by her husband,

Harry; two sons, Dennis and Brian Jungquist; granddaughter, Sara Ann Yeagle; three sisters, Rose Huntington, Roberta Shabloski and Jean Enderle.

Memorial donations can be made in Minerva's name to either the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the Laurel Doll Club, 665 Paul Hollow Rd., Galeton, PA 16922.

