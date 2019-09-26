|
Miriam Davis Dunham, 86, went home to the Lord peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019, following a stroke.
She was born in Kingston to Dr. and Mrs. John A.G. Davis and was predeceased by her loving husband of 36 years, R. James Dunham Jr.
"Mimi" graduated from Wyoming Seminary, college preparatory school, Kingston. She earned degrees from Elmira College and Loyola University, Baltimore.
After teaching for several years in the Baltimore City Public School System, she joined her husband Jim in the family business, Dunham's Department Store.
She was an active member of the Wellsboro community, serving as senior warden at St. Paul's, singing in the Wellsboro Women's Choir and volunteering at Soldiers + Sailors Hospital.
She loved to walk, she loved the beach and she loved being a grandma. During the last four years she was cared for by her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Hal Barge, and the faithful staff at The Ballentine in Norfolk, Va.
Miriam is survived by her five children, Duncan Hopkins (Cotati, Calif.), Richard Hopkins (Annandale, N..J..), Elizabeth Barge (Norfolk, Va.), Susan Fleischman (Beaverton, Ore.) and John Hopkins (Chesterfield, Va.), her step-children R. James Dunham III, Peter Dunham, Bruce Dunham, and Judy Shaal, her two sisters, Ellen Bender (Whitehall) and Lillian Smith (Dallas), 10 grandchildren, seven "bonus" grandchildren, many loving in-laws and many more precious friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, Va. on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.
Interment will be private.
A reception honoring Miriam's life will be at the Penn Wells on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1:30-3:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 701, Wellsboro, PA 16901. To share a condolence or memory visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019