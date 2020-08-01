1/
MIRIAM LUCY (CLARK) HANES
Miriam Lucy (Clark) Hanes, 85, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport. Miriam was married to Harry Theodore Hanes for 66 years. Harry passed away on March 30, 2020. A memorial service via Zoom will be held for both Harry and Lucy on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. Please contact Katrina Hanes at katrinahanes@gmail.com for the Zoom link if you wish to view the service. Donations can be made on JW.org. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
