Miriam Lucy (Clark) Hanes, 85, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport. Miriam was married to Harry Theodore Hanes for 66 years. Harry passed away on March 30, 2020. A memorial service via Zoom will be held for both Harry and Lucy on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. Please contact Katrina Hanes at katrinahanes@gmail.com
for the Zoom link if you wish to view the service. Donations can be made on JW.org.
