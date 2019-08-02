|
Nancy C. Kimble of Liberty, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31 2019, in the company of her loving family.
On Sept. 14, 1933, Nancy was born at Orange Memorial Hospital, Orange N.J. to Edward M. Cook and Pearl L. (Werline) Cook.
Nancy graduated from Springfield High School in 1951.
She attended secretarial school, graduating in 1953.
On Aug. 22, 1959, she married Richard L. Kimble and they were happily married for 51 years.
Nancy retired in 1996 as Tioga County Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and Clerk of the Orphans Court; a position she held since 1984.
Throughout Nancy's life she was an active member, and held leadership roles in many organizations; Liberty Council of Republican Women, Wellsboro Council of Republican Women, Tioga County Federation of Republican Women Tioga County Republican Committee, Pennsylvania Federation of Republican Women, National Federation of Women "Caring for America," PA Commission for Women, Tioga County Council on Aging, PA Recorder and Deeds Association, PA Register of Wills Association, Union Cemetery and Eastern Star.
In addition, Nancy was an active member in her community throughout her life. Nancy was a member of Liberty Lutheran Church.
Nancy is survived by her son, Rick and wife, Lorraine Kimble; their two sons, Ricky and Ryan; Rick's daughter, Amanda; daughter, Lori and her husband, Kevin Hayes; Lori's daughter, Emma Goldberg and son, Benjamin Goldberg; daughter, Michele and husband, Jerry Calistri; their two children, Leland and Ava.
Nancy was a proud American who loved the opportunity and freedoms it ensures. Throughout her life she grew in her faith and found energy and joy in her grandchildren.
The viewing starts at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. There will be an Eastern Star service at 12:45 p.m., with funeral services immediately following at Liberty Lutheran Church, Liberty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nancy C. Kimble Memorial Fund for the benefit of Liberty Lutheran Church, Liberty Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 132 Liberty, Pa. 16930.
Arrangements entrusted to Freeberg Funeral Home, Blossburg. On line condolences at freebergfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019