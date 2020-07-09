Nancy J. Davis, 63, of 646 Pre-Emption Road, Penn Yan, N.Y., died at Strong Hospital, Rochester, N.Y. Monday July 6, 2020 following an extended illness.
Mrs. Davis was born May 22, 1957 in Wellsboro. She graduated from Penn State and Bloomsburg Universities with education and masters degrees. She has been employed for the last three decades as a language arts teacher at Penn Yan Academy.
She is survived by husband, Gregory E. Davis, Penn Yan, N.Y., parents Harold L. and Marjorie M. (Bowen) Brown of Liberty; sisters, Donna (Brown) Bushong of Columbia and Janet (Brown) Romero of Allentown, as well as extended Brown and Davis families.
Calling hours will be at Weldon Funeral Home Penn Yan, N.Y. Friday evening, July 10, from 6 - 8 p.m. Family services and interment will follow at Middlebury Union Cemetery, Middlebury Center, Saturday, July 11. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Iris Society in lieu of flowers.