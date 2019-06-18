Nancy L. Spencer, 89, of Covington, passed away June 16, 2019 at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.
She was born June 13, 1930, in Horseheads, N.Y., the daughter of John and Olive Sechrist Kaiser.
Nancy was a retired home health nurse.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Marilyn and Clifford Wiles of Mansfield, Carolynn and Rick Ives of Wellsboro; three sons and two daughters-in-law, James Spencer of Covington, Philip and Linda Spencer of Covington, David Spencer of Canton, and Nancy Spencer of Loyalsock Township; her brother, Alonzo Kaiser of Brattleboro, Vermont; 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Philip, her son, Richard, her grandson, Jeremy Spencer, her sister, Elizabeth Cowan, and her brothers, John, William, Robert, Daniel and Edwin Kaiser.
Private viewing and funeral services will be held at the Wilston Funeral Home 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, with her nephew, Alan Kaiser, officiating.
Burial will be in Grey Cemetery, Covington. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to her family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 18 to June 25, 2019