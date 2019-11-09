|
|
Nancy Marie (Merrick) Anderson, 72, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was the wife of Robert W. Anderson whom she married Jan. 18, 1980. She was born on Jan. 8, 1947 in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late Richard and Betty (Townsend) Merrick formerly of Middlebury.
In her lifetime Nancy was employed at various Wellsboro businesses. Nancy loved to spend time with her family, gardening, interior decorating, traveling and golfing. She was a member of the Tyoga Country Club. After their retirement she and Robert spent many winters in Sarasota, Fla.
Nancy is survived by her husband Robert W. Anderson of Wellsboro; a daughter, Jodi Getsay Johnson (Michael) of Mechanicsburg; a son, Kyle Getsay (Jen) of Mansfield; a step-son, David Anderson (Marina) of Mesquite, Texas; six grandchildren, Garrett and Gavin Johnson of Mechanicsburg; Luis, Ruth, Joel and Sarah Anderson of Mesquite, Texas; a brother, James Merrick (Suzanne) of Wellsboro; eight sisters, Sandra Cleveland (Ron) of Middlebury; Bonnie Bowen (Dale) and Barbara Beitler both of Wellsboro; Wendy Borden (Jerry) and Kathy Linder both of Middlebury; Diane Driehorst (Tom) of Westfield; Lori Wojnarek (Shawn) of Wellsburg, N.Y.; and Deborah Goodreau of Marlborough, CT. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Cummings and a brother, Richard "Dick" Merrick.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Ed Siddell officiating. A private burial will follow in Wellsboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to the , www.cancer.org.
To share your fondest memories of Nancy and to sign her guestbook, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2019