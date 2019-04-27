Natalie Ann Smith, 64, of Wellsboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home.
She was born on June 6, 1954, a daughter of Stuart and Phyllis (Hartzell) Smith. Natalie was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wellsboro. Her greatest passion was for animals. Natalie was active in the Tioga County Democrats, a book club and an avid volunteer in the community.
Natalie is survived by her two sisters; Beth Eileen Smith of Duck Key, Fla. and Sharon Louise Smith of Brookville; many cousins including, Jim, Mike (Dianne) and Bob Hawk of Wellsboro. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 130 Main St., Wellsboro, on Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Birbeck officiating. Burial will be in Wellsboro Cemetery, Wellsboro. Memorial contributions can be made to the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 725 Gee Road, Tioga, PA 16946 or the First Presbyterian Church. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019