Nichole D. Brewster, 49 of Lawrenceville. passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at her home. Born Aug. 29, 1970 in Corning, N.Y., she was the daughter of Danny E. Fenton and Kathy E. (Jones) Ryall. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dorothy Densmore officiating. Burial will be in Addison Rural Cemetery, N.Y. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com