Norma E. (Heater) Baker, 86, formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at her home in Lecanto, FL. She was born on July 16, 1933 in Blossburg, a daughter of Milford and Ellen (Merrick) Heater. Norma was the wife of Richard Baker with whom she enjoyed 70 years of marriage. She was a homemaker and a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Lawrenceville.
Norma is survived by her husband Richard; son and daughter-in-law Timothy and Brenda Baker of Lecanto, FL; daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Donald Cramer of Lindley, NY; brother and sister-in-law Wilford and Nancy Heater of Roseville; sister Velma Bailey of Troy; sister Ruth Pollison of Mansfield; sister and brother-in-law Janet and Randy Tripp of Millerton; sister-in-law Jeanette Heater; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Eugene Baker; daughter Lila Healey; brother Milford Heater; sisters Erma Mitchell, Bernice Heck; half sisters Sherry Miller and Joyce Heater.
Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, Feb. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A funeral service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Rebecca Cuddeback officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Tioga. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2020