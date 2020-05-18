Norma E. (Copp) Tubbs, 84 of Middlebury Center, passed away early Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing Home.
Born July 30, 1935 in Blossburg, to Stuart and Eleanor (Buss) Copp, Norma grew up and went to school in Wellsboro, graduating in the class of 1953.
On May 8, 1955 she married Robert Lewis Tubbs with whom she shared 31 years of marriage. Norma was a homemaker and devoted to her family. She especially loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She had attended the Free Methodist Church, enjoyed animals, especially watching the squirrels and birds, and loved music, from George Jones to Herb Alpert to Andre Bocelli, but what really brightened her day was her favorite dog, Baby Girl.
Norma is survived by two sons, David Tubbs (Deborah) of Morris and John Tubbs of Middlebury Center; two daughters, Cheryl Fuller (Brian) of Middlebury Center and Caren McDonald (William) of Ormand Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren, Damien Tubbs and Damara Fuhrer; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, John, Stuart and Harlan Copp and a sister, Barbara Hamilton.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date, and have entrusted her arrangements to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Norma's memory is encouraged to remember the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary 725 Gee Road Tioga, PA 16946, or Guthrie Hospice 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848.
To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date, and have entrusted her arrangements to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Norma's memory is encouraged to remember the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary 725 Gee Road Tioga, PA 16946, or Guthrie Hospice 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 18 to May 28, 2020.