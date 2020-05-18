NORMA E. (COPP) TUBBS
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma E. (Copp) Tubbs, 84 of Middlebury Center, passed away early Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing Home.
Born July 30, 1935 in Blossburg, to Stuart and Eleanor (Buss) Copp, Norma grew up and went to school in Wellsboro, graduating in the class of 1953.
On May 8, 1955 she married Robert Lewis Tubbs with whom she shared 31 years of marriage. Norma was a homemaker and devoted to her family. She especially loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She had attended the Free Methodist Church, enjoyed animals, especially watching the squirrels and birds, and loved music, from George Jones to Herb Alpert to Andre Bocelli, but what really brightened her day was her favorite dog, Baby Girl.
Norma is survived by two sons, David Tubbs (Deborah) of Morris and John Tubbs of Middlebury Center; two daughters, Cheryl Fuller (Brian) of Middlebury Center and Caren McDonald (William) of Ormand Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren, Damien Tubbs and Damara Fuhrer; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, John, Stuart and Harlan Copp and a sister, Barbara Hamilton.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date, and have entrusted her arrangements to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Norma's memory is encouraged to remember the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary 725 Gee Road Tioga, PA 16946, or Guthrie Hospice 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848.
To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 18 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 15, 2020
My heartfelt condolences. May the family find comfort in God who will listen to your prayers.
May 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved