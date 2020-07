Norma J. Hyatt, 90, of Quarryville, formerly of Lock Haven and Ulysses, died Thursday, July 9, 2020. Friends may call at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses on Friday, July 17, from 1 – 2 p.m., with funeral services following at 2 p.m. CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines apply. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com