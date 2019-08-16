Home

NORMA J. (Smith) QUEAL MATTISON


1936 - 2019
NORMA J. (Smith) QUEAL MATTISON Obituary
Norma J. (Smith) Queal Mattison, 83, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Troy Hospital. She was born on May 4, 1936 in Mansfield, a daughter of Boyd and Etta Pearl (VanDussen) Smith. Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Aug.17, from 1-2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. with Lynn Johnson officiating. Contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019
