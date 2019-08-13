|
Norman C. Reynolds, 80, of Rochester, N.Y., died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Aug.16, in Pinnacle Lutheran Church, 250 Pinnacle Road, Rochester, N.Y. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, in Ulysses Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019