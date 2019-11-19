|
Norman Hilfiger, 79, of Covington, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at The Green Home in Wellsboro. He was born on March 1, 1940 in Mainesburg, the son of Morgan and Hazel (Fish) Hilfiger.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Paul Binkley officiating. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2019