Norman L. Davis, 86, of Galeton, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the Green Home, Wellsboro.

Born July 30, 1932, in Ulysses, he was the son of Maynard L. and Viola Ruth Carriel Davis.

A graduate of Galeton High School, he served honorably with the U.S. Army from 1953 – 1955.

He was married to the former Emogene Strickland Lamphier of Branchport, N.Y. for 42 years.

She predeceased him on May 27, 1997.

On Aug. 18, 1999, in Sweden Valley, he married the former Janice J. LaBar of Galeton, who predeceased him on Aug. 17, 2014.

Norman worked in light industries in Pennsylvania, New York, Maine, California, and Oregon for over 37 years.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hiking, camping, and exploring.

A lifelong birder, he also was a self-taught naturalist, author, and photographer.

He loved cats and was "owned" by several over the years.

This ultimately led to an in-depth research of the Eastern cougar, past and present.

He was an active researcher for the Eastern Puma Research Network for over 14 years.

Norman produced and presented slide programs on wildlife and nature and also produced wildlife artwork. In his later years, he authored "Nature Rambler," a book of essays of year around outdoor adventures.

A life-long Seventh-day Adventist, he was a member of the Coudersport Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Surviving are: two step-sons and five step-daughters; a sister-in-law, Judy Davis; a nephew, Lawrence G. Davis II; two nieces, Jennifer and Amber; and several cousins.

In addition to his wives, he was predeceased by two step-daughters; and a brother, Lawrence G. Davis of Silver Spring, Md.

Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, Thursday, July 25, from 10 – 11 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m.

Pastor Michael Bernard will officiate.

Military Rites will be accorded in the funeral home by members of the Potter County Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Parker Hill Cemetery, Sunderlinville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 23 to July 30, 2019