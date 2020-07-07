Olga Leona Linton, 91, of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Green Home, Wellsboro.
Olga was born on Oct. 15, 1928 in Robeson Township, the daughter of the late Irvin and Anna (Weidman) Oswald. She married Eugene T. "Sam" Linton on Sept. 4, 1948 and they celebrated 68 years of marriage until his passing on March 21, 2017.
Olga was a member of the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church and loved her children and grandchildren. She was an avid crocheter and was active in her church. She enjoyed watching birds with Sam and watching polka.
Surviving are a daughter, Roberta Heggenstaller of Wellsboro; sons, Duane Linton of Vivian, La.; and Daniel (Pat) Linton of Galeton; and many grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Olga was preceded in death by brother, Irvin Oswald.
Family and friends may call, Monday, July 6, from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday July 7, from 10-11 a.m. at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Schultz, officiating. Burial will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens, Mansfield.
